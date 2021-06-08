Pupils at Oakgrove Integrated Primary School, receiving certificates for attending a British Sign Language course at the Foyle Language Centre, pictured with Josephine Heath, who received a Level 1 certificate. The pupils are (seated), sisters Rafa and Sara Ardhami, and standing (from left), Christian Temple Buchanan, Tegan Nesbitt, Emma Ball, Erin Adams and Caitlin Murray. INLS4510-511MT.

Some more pictures of school days gone by

Here are some pictures from our archive to remind readers of school days a decade or so ago.

Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 10:27 am

It was a different type of school environment then, with no threat from Covid-19.

Teachers certainly have extra work on their hands today but hopefully the worst is behind us.

To remind us of more carefree school days, here is a slideshow from bygone days.

1.

Louiseanne Quinn, teacher, pictured with some of the pupils, from left, Ryan Kyle, Euan Stanley, Deirbhlie Herron, Emma Borland, Conor Bratton and James Cochrane, who took part in a Silver Coin Line competition held at Oakgrove Integrated Primary School to raise £1,062.72 for the UNICEF Pakistan Emergency Appeal. INLS4610-112KM

2.

Joanne O’Hagan, with Disability Sport NI, keeping time as Oakgrove Integrated PS pupils (from left), James Sandrey, Jennifer Hamilton, Peter Vella, Joshua Patton and Amber Thompson, take part in a wheelchair race at the Disability Sports Challenge, held at the school. INLS 5010-506MT.

3.

Oakgrove Integrated PS pupils (from left) Lucy Greaves, Emma Louise Hogan, Sarah Ardhani, Tara Garfield and Courtney Black, with their teacher Louise-Ann Quinn, taking part in a ‘New Age Hurling’ game, at the Disability Sports Challenge, held at the school. INLS 5010-505MT. .

4.

Oakgrove Integrated PS pupils taking part in a Disability Sports Challenge at the school. They are (from left), Holly Olphert, Sarah McElhinney, Daniel Anderson, Reeves O’Kane and Abbi Nolen, with sports coach Johnny McCarthy. INLS 5010-503MT.

