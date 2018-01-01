Londonderry Sentinel

Border infrastructure not needed: Campbell

News
The Mayor Councillor Maoliosa McHugh, samples a soft drink from the Papas Mineral Co stall owned by Tom McGuire, after he officially opened the Legenderry Food Festival in Guildhall Square, part of the St. Patrick's Day celebrations. 0318-8776MT.

St Patrick’s Day: Legenderry Food Festival

News

CCTV camera decision is a ‘retrograde step’

News
Light snow showers
3c
0c

Man jailed for five months harrassing his neighbour

Crime

Tribute to WW11 veteran David Gray

News

Who will be the People of the Year?

Business

Roadworks begin on the Belt Road

News
CTA

Wrap up warm for St Patrick’s Day

News
Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom, law and justice concept.

Coroner asks for report into Allen investigation

Crime

Sport More Sport >>

New Ardmore signing Steve Lazars in action.

NW CRICKET: Ardmore capture former Ballymena overseas player

Sport

Cricket: Much-travelled Steve Lazars on the move again

Sport
Jacob Stockdale

WATCH: Jacob Stockdale looks ahead to Ireland final showdown with England in the Six Nations championship

More Sport
The City of Derry Masters Quad during last week's Head of the Erne race in Enniskillen.

Derry Masters win at Erne Head of the River

More Sport

Institute enquire about Brandywell ground-share with Derry City

Football

IRELAND 28 SCOTLAND 8: Jacob Stockdale brace helps Ireland to win over Scotland in Dublin

More Sport

CHAMPIONSHIP: Matthew Tipton kicks off life as Portadown boss with draw against league leaders Institute

Football

Women’s Danske Bank Premiership fixtures announced

Football

What's On More What's On >>

The Ulster Orchestra

Weather: Ulster Orchestra cancels one show and announces another free concert tonight

Music
Anna Henry winner of the Insanity Tan Miss Northern Ireland (PressEye)

Everything you need to know about applying for Miss Northern Ireland 2018

Arts
Kris Kristofferson

Country music icon announces Belfast and Londonderry concerts

Music

Lifestyle More Lifestyle >>

Action Cancer bridal event

News
St Columb's Park, Derry.

Disc golf makes debut in St Columb’s Park

Lifestyle
Left to Right: Noel McMonagle (Foyle Hospice), Jackie Wilde (Site Director), Katie McGowan (Macmillan), Caroline McGowan (Macmillan), Dougie McGee (Foyle Search and Rescue), Stephanie Downey (Computershare), Emmet McLauglin (Foyle Search and Rescue), Martina Gibson (Computershare).

Computershare raise £2k for charities

News

Trending Now More Trending Now >>

A truck passes a Brexit billboard in Jonesborough, Co. Armagh, on the northern side of the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Photo by Niall Carson/PA Wire

Border infrastructure not needed: Campbell

News
Bought pizza with bank card he had found in the street

Bought pizza with bank card he had found in the street

Crime
The scene at Bridgend, on the Donegal / Londonderry border following a fatal accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Man killed in weekend road collision is named

News
Construction at the Londonderry US naval base in the 1940s

Academic finds evidence rogue US servicemen tried to assist IRA

News
Karol Kelly.

Funeral held for man, 35, killed in early morning stabbing

Crime
The aftermath of the crash in Co Donegal

Pictures emerge of fatal crash near Londonderry

News