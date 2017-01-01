Sport

RUGBY UNION: McCarter expects better City of Derry display

The Billy Coleman Award for the Young Rally Driver of the Year, supported by Sport Ireland, was won by 23-year-old Callum Devine,(left) from Derry and The Sexton Trophy for Young Racing Driver of the Year was awarded to 17-year-old Jordan Dempsey, from Mullingar, Co. Westmeath.

MOTORSPORT: Devine named Young Rally Driver of Year 2017

Institute midfielder Niall Grace fired home a second half double, at Wilton Park, on Saturday.

IRISH LEAGUE: ’Stute do enough to see off Loughgall

Dungannon's Peter Doran and City of Derry's Stephen Corr.

AIL RUGBY: Rampant Dungannon destroy City of Derry

Daryl Gurney offers to purchase sports kits for Londonderry school

FOOTBALL: Institute to move away from Drumahoe

Jonathan Rea makes BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017 shortlist

Poynter replaces O'Brien in Irish Cricket Squad

Nine Year old Derry lad Matthew Murray (centre) lines up in front of Manchester City full-back Danilo (No. 3) ahead of Tuesday nights Champions League Group F match against Feyenoord. (Photo by Mark Robinson/Getty Images)

Matthew lives Champions League dream with Manchester City

Greyhounds racing at Lifford Stadium in Donegal. Picture Margaret McLaughlin � by-line not for sale

GREYHOUNDS: ‘Cherry’ picked for Track Lotto final!

Institute's Riverside Stadium was severely damaged in the flood in August.

Former Cliftonville and Derry City striker, David McDaid has hit back at Linfield boss, David Healy who questioned his ambition.

Institute skipper Michael McCrudden is doubtful for this weekend's trip to Lurgan Celtic.

William Porterfield.

Simi Singh. Mandatory Credit: Rowland White / PressEye

Jack Glenn (snr) receives a cheque for the proceeds of the recent Jack Glenn Memorial Day at the Rectory from members of the organising committee- Fred Simpson, Brian Dougherty and Garth Watson. All the money raised will be going to the charities involved in the #GetJackBack operation.

Daryl Gurney.

Jonathan Rea

