News

News

Headlines More Headlines >>

IN FULL: Northern Ireland recipients of Queen’s Birthday Honours revealed

News
The council committee rejected a plan for two new wind turbines at Monnaboy Wind Farm in Co Londonderry

Council rejects plan for new wind turbines

News
Overall winners at the North West Regional College Project Based Learning Awards were Jawaria Waseem and Carole Dowds for their project 'Synthesis and Analysis,' with Aisling McCallion, Marketing Officer, Derry City and Strabane District Council, Award Sponsor, and Annette Smith, Project Based Learning Mentor and Co-Ordinator, North West Regional College.

Painkilling patch scoops top prize at NWRC awards

News
Pictured at the launch at Bellarena are Andrew Bratton, Project Manager, Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust; David Simpson, Translink Inspector, Coleraine; Richard Donaghey, Heritage Officer CCGHT and Andy Bate, Environmental Manager, Translink

Translink partners with CCGHT to unveil information panels at Bellarena and Castlerock

News

VIDEO: 'Reckless' joyriders steal van and smash it into shop

News

Unionists ‘were let down by Sinn Fein mayor’

News

Councillor Brenda Chivers becomes new Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens

News

Queen’s Volunteer awards for local groups

News

Broadband boost ‘worth up to £1.2 billion’

News
PSNI

Residents return to homes after suspicious object found in front garden

News

Transport More Transport >>

Commuters slam overcrowded train service

Transport
Colin Archbald

Funeral details released for tragic teenager killed in single vehicle collision

News
NI Railways

NI Railways to increase crackdown on anti-social behaviour

News
The new parking regulations will be enforced from March 5, 2018.

New car removal and clamping regulations start today

Transport
Snow has affected various parts of Northern Ireland this week

Slow thaw expected as Beast from the East loosens grip

Transport

Crime More Crime >>

VIDEO: 'Reckless' joyriders steal van and smash it into shop

News
Northland Road in Moneymore. Pic from Google

Police investigate drugs link as one man dies and others fall ill

Crime

‘Walter Mitty character’ posed as prostitute to dupe unsuspecting men

Crime
Daniel Hegarty was shot twice in the head in the Creggan area of Londonderry in July 1972

DPP to review decision not to charge soldier over teen’s 1972 killing

News

Education More Education >>

Multi-million facelift for Londonderry campus

Business
Students on North West Regional College's Princes Trust Training programme present a cheque for �250, and gardening equipment, to Model Primary School principal Michelle Ramsey, and local mum Ann Marie Coyle who is raising money for a sensory unit at the school. Also included are Conor Hassan and Sean Curran, North West Regional College.

NWRC students lend a neighbourly hand

Education
Getting out in the snow

Who makes the final call if your child's school needs to close due to snow?

Education

New era for Ebrington begins with opening of new £6.7 million school

Education

Business More Business >>

Translink partners with CCGHT to unveil information panels at Bellarena and Castlerock

News
Commuters on the Derry to Belfast service on May 17.

Commuters slam overcrowded train service

Transport
Reader competition

D-Max Yukon: Have you entered the competition?

Business
The new Farming Life app

New Farming Life App goes live

News

Politics More Politics >>

Unionists ‘were let down by Sinn Fein mayor’

News
DUP MP Gregory Campbell called on Colum Eastwood to clarify the SDLP position on Raymond McCreesh Park.

Campbell and Eastwood clash on IRA playground

News
A computer-generated image of the plans

Almost full steam ahead for Londonderry railway station revamp

Business

DUP call for parade investigation

News
Distribution of police stations in 1999. Compiled by Adam Kula

Revealed: two-thirds of all police stations shut in two decades

News

Environment More Environment >>

Almost full steam ahead for Londonderry railway station revamp

Business

Missing man found ‘safe and well’

News
The Foyle Bridge.

Street light collapses on Londonderry bridge

News
Snow has affected various parts of Northern Ireland this week

Slow thaw expected as Beast from the East loosens grip

Transport

Health More Health >>

VIDEO: Sore back? Tight shoulders? Try these simple exercises

News
Personal trainer, Seamus Fox

VIDEO: Not shifting the pounds? This could be why

Health

Redford film an ACE idea for Western Trust

Health
Personal trainer, Seamus Fox.

VIDEO: Avoid getting lost or confused on your personal journey

News
FF Fitness Personal trainer, Seamus Fox.

VIDEO: Using the 'SMART' principle to follow through with your personal goals

Sport