Gary wins S.A.L.T. Bowling Tournament

The Third Annual S.A.L.T. Community Association Singles Bowling Tournament concluded recently, with victory going to Fintona Bowling Club member, Gary McNabb, beating his friend and fellow Tyrone Bowler, James Rutledge from Ballygawley. The Tournament attracted over 80 Bowlers from as far apart as Stranorlar to Ballymena and from all across the North-West. The Prizes were presented by Evelyn Galbraith from the Cumber Club.

Organiser, Alan Lindsay thanked all the competitors and those who help in anyway to make the tournament such a success.