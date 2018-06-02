DARTS: Daryl Gurney seals comeback win in World Cup of Darts

Daryl Gurney’s sensational 101 checkout in the deciding leg saw Northern Ireland snatch victory from the jaws defeat against Poland in their opening match in the World Cup of Darts.

Gurney and partner Brendan Dolan fell at the first hurdle to hosts Germany in last year’s tournament and another early exit was on the cards in Frankfurt as they trailed 3-1 and 4-2 before reeling off three legs on the spin to book their place in the last 16.

The pair were in total control of the first leg as Dolan hit 140 and Gurney followed up with a ton to leave 48.

However Dolan missed two darts at double and Gurney missed three allowing Krzysztof Ratajski to hit D12 to win the leg for a break of throw.

Gurney had a 180 in the second leg but Dolan failed to checkout 91 and Ratajski punished with tops to put the Polish duo 2-0 up.

Superchin hit two 140’s in the next leg and found D16 to half the deficit.

Dolan had a 180 in leg four before Gurney missed tops and Dolan missed three at the same target. Gurney took out 82 in leg five before Tytus Kanik won the sixth to put Poland within a leg of the match.

Kanik missed the bull in the next allowing the World Grand Prix Champion to checkout 70 on D8.

Leg eight was a nervy affair until Gurney produced a 174 to leave Dolan 16, the History Maker missed D but found D4 to force a deciding leg.

It was nip and tuck in the decider Kanik had a chance to win the match but couldn’t take out 164 and Superchin went out 19, bull and D16 to send the number six seeds into the next round.

Gurney and Dolan face hosts Germany who accounted for Sweden tonight for a place in Sunday’s quarter finals.