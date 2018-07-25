Anne takes the honours at Foyle Golf Club Lady President’s Day

Avril Gallagher hosted a highly successful Lady President’s Day at Foyle Golf Club on Saturday last with top honours going to Anne Hamilton, who returned a great of 40 points to win on a break of tie with Agnes McLaughlin and Ann Fulton.

The Ladies Branch would like to thank Avril for her hospitality on the day and the beautiful array of prizes which the ladies so keenly played for.

Full results were: 1, Anne Hamilton (13) 40, bot; 2, Agnes McLaughlin (18) 40, bot; gross, Lorna Thompson, 20; 3, Ann Fulton (29) 40; visitor, Doreen Fleming (15) 34; back nine, Christine McCafferty (30) 18; front nine, Jennifer Rainey (35) 22; committee prize, Faye McGrotty (19) 37; longest drive, Faye McGrotty; nearest the pin, Gaye Shaw. Meanwhile last Thursday’s 18-Hole Competition was won by Sadie O’Kane with a fine score of 39 points. Full results: 1, Sadie O’Kane (23) 39; 2, Gaye Shaw (38) 34pts, bot; 3, Mary Wallace (30) 34.

There was a great turnout at Foyle Golf Club on Saturday for Club President Rob Gallagher’s President’s Prize.

Members were rewarded with a fine day and the high scoring was testament to the absolutely fantastic condition of the Ballyarnett course which is receiving rave reviews again a big thanks must go to Graeme and his staff for their fantastic work.

With high scoring the order of the day all handicap category of players were involved in the prize list as Steven Kivelehan (17) produced a fantastic score of 45 points to secure the coveted Presidents Prize.

Stephen Moran (19) took the runner’s - up accolade with another fine score of 43 points, as Thomas Daly finished third after a two way 42 points break of tie.

Damien McKenna, first to tee off at 7am, returned the best gross score on the day two under par for his 38 gross points winning total.

Results: 1st Steven Kivelehan [17] 45pts; 2nd Stephen Moran [19] 43pts; 3rd Thomas Daly [20] 42pts B.O.T.; Gross Damien McKenna 38pts; 4th Michael Kielty [28] 42pts; Back 9 Dane McCafferty [16] 23pts B.O.T.; Front 9 Kevin Dunn [10] 23pts B.O.T.; Cat 1 Martin Kivelehan [4] 39pts B.O.T.; Cat 2 Jason Murray [16] 41pts; Cat 3 Gavin Mc Callion [23] 40pts; Visitor George Fleming P/Stewart [13] 38pts; Non H/Cap Maurice Love 27pts

N/P; Steve Moore

C.S.S. 38Pts.

Sunday Sweep: 1st Housten Glenn [21] 42pts; 2nd John Mc Dowell [16] 41pts

C.S.S.37PTS

Foyle Friday Open: Winner Kevin Henderson [22] 43pts

C.S.S. 37PTS

Wednesday Club Stableford: 1st John Spence [5] 41pts

2nd Jake Hannaway [17] 41pts

3rd Martin Kivelehan [5] 41pts

C.S.S. 38PTS

Club Competitions: Wednesday 25th July P.F.S. Accountants OPEN Stableford Yellow Tees

Friday 27th July Foyle Friday OPEN

Saturday 28th July Anniversary OPEN Stableford

Sunday 29th July Senior & Junior Scratch Cup phone 71352222/2 to book