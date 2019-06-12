Paddy McNair hits home for Northern Ireland in Belarus making it four wins out of four for NI to start their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign
The win keeps Northern Ireland top of Group C and piles pressure on Holland, who may have two games in hand after their adventures in the Nations League finals, but will go to Germany in September nine points adrift of O’Neill’s men
Pictures by William Cherry Press Eye
1. Belarus v Northern Ireland - UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier
Northern Ireland's Paddy McNair celebrates scoring against Belarus during Tuesday nights UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier at the Borisov Arena, Belarus.
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill during Tuesday nights UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier against Belarus at the Borisov Arena, Belarus.
Northern Ireland's Conor Washington during Tuesday nights UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier at the Borisov Arena, Belarus.