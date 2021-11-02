League Cup: Limavady pull off shock as Linfield double figures

Andy Law’s side took their place in the last 16 after Larne were expelled for playing an ineligible player, and now face Warrenpoint Town in the quarter-finals.

The home side got off to the best possible start as Gary McFadden scored inside 15 seconds, lobbing the ball over Niall Morgan.

The Premiership club drew themselves level at the start of the second half as Cahal McGinty fired home after Joe McCready’s initial effort had been saved.

But parity last only three minutes as Caiolan Brennan beat the offside trap before slotting past Morgan.

James Convie brought the Swifts back level again with 20 minutes to play.

But with 11 minutes to go the Roesiders grabbed the winner as Alex Pomeroy netted from the spot.

There was to be no such shock at Windsor Park as Linfield ran riot against the PSNI winning 11-0 in the end.

The Blues got off to the perfect start with a quickfire double from Callum Marshall and Michael Newberry.

It was 3-0 on 19 minutes as Billy Chadwick found the net. The goals kept coming for the host with Jamie Mulgrew, Chadwick, Andrew Clarke and Jordan Stewart putting them 7-0 up at the break.

Newberry then made it eight three minutes into the second half. David Healy’s men weren’t done yet with Chadwick completing his hat-trick on 68 minutes.