Linfield cruise to impressive victory over Institute at Windsor Park

Linfield started this season at Windsor Park with a comfortable win over Institute.

Goals from Andy Waterworth Chris Casement and Joel Cooper ensured David Healy’s men made it two wins from two.

In truth the home side were always in control and they even took their foot off the pedal in the final quarter, while just to confirm Linfield’s dominance goalkeeper Roy Carroll did not have a single shot to save in the 90 minutes.

For ’Stute they were brought back down to earth as they found out how tough life will be for them against the big boys.

The Blues stuck with the same side which had a cracking 1-0 win at Glenavon in last week’s opener, while Paddy McLaughlin made one change to his side which defeated Newry City last week, with Ronan Doherty coming in for Stephen Curry, who dropped to the bench.

While the home side dominated the opening 30 minutes and had good chances which Josh Robinson and Andrew Mitchell both wasted, they took the lead on 32 minutes following a slock move.

Right-back Chris Casement got in behind the ’Stute back line, before cutting the ball back to Andy Waterworth and the strike made no mistake firing home from close range.

The woodwork came to ’Stute’s rescue right on the stroke of half-time, as Casement saw his 20 curling free-kick from left, which had Gallagher beaten, come back off the post.

Early in second half Linfield should have added a second after another quick fire move, which ended with Kirk Millar’s left footed strike from just inside the box, well saved by Marty Gallahger.

Just before the hour mark, the Belfast men deservedly added a second as Daniel Kearns clever flick found Joel Cooper and the left-winger’s drilled centre was turned home from close range by a sliding Casement.

With their tails up Linfield added a third on 65 minutes as Niall Quinn’s right-wing inswinging free-kick into the six yard box, was nodded home by Cooper.

Linfield: Carroll, Casement, Robinson, Callacher, Clarke; Millar (Stewart 71), Kearns, Mitchell (Nielsen 78), Quinn, Cooper; Waterworth (O’Connor 71).

Institute: Gallagher, R Morrow, Bonner, D Curry, McLaughlin; Moorehead (McIntyre 63), Harkin (Henderson 72), Doherty, J Morrow (S Curry 62), Dunne; McCrudden.

Referee: Mr Lee Tavinder.