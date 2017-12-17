IRISH LEAGUE: Darren takes to the streets to raise the issue of homelessness

While many of us will be doing some last minute shopping, or heading out to celebrate the festive season Coleraine midfielder Darren McCauley will spending a night on the streets of Dublin to raise awareness and funds for the Peter McVerry Trust.

McCauley, who is now living and working in the Irish capital, has been shocked by the scale of the homeless problem and decided to try and to raise awareness on this social issue.

Coleraine midfielder Darren McCauley is doing a charity sleep out this Saturday night in aid of the Peter McVerry Trust.

This Saturday, December 23rd, the 26-year-old will be sleeping out on the streets from 8pm until 8am the following morning.

"Since living in Dublin I have been shocked at the amount of homeless people on the streets," explained McCauley.

"Have you ever walked past and thought how that person got there? How could I help them? Or even, is it any use giving them my money?

“There are so many complex scenarios that go on.

“I know I’ve thought in the past is my money feeding their addiction or exasperating their situation?

“It is a very tricky situation, but something very high up isn’t right and it needs addressed.

“Hopefully, this can put a little bit of pressure on the powers that be, and it can encourage other people to do something similar because I thought I should contribute to the place I’m living in.

“What better way to do it than try and do something different and show that talented sports people have something deeper about them.

"I am aiming to raise £1000 for the Trust, I would like thank everyone who has supported me so far."

If you would like to make a donation to follow the link below.

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/darren-mccauley