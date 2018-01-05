IRISH CUP: Institute’s McLaughlin ready to rotate for Knockbreda test

Institute boss Paddy McLaughlin is ready to rotate in search of a knockout boost at the expense of Knockbreda.

“It will be nice to get away from the league and we have a strong panel of players,” said McLaughlin. “The boys are chomping at the bit for every game, so it gives us the chance to give some gametime to boys who deserve it.

“Now, I’m not going up there with a weakened team, definitely not, I’m going there with a strong panel but it does give us the opportunity to give certain players some minutes.

“It’s a nice distraction for the players as well as the club.

“I’m sure the club would like us to stay in the cup for as long as possible from a financial point of view and for myself and the players, we also want a decent cup run.”

Sean McCarron will be counting down the days to see if his cup clearance arrives in time - with McLaughlin also looking at potential starting spots for Mark Scoltock, Gareth Brown and Jake Morrow.