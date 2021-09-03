Institute's Brian Donaghey looking forward to being in the dug-out

Brian Donaghey.

The Belfast men, who face ’Stute at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium tomorrow afternoon (KO 3pm), are currently sitting bottom of the Lough 41 Championship table, still searching for their first victory of the season.

“Dundela are in a very false position, especially when you look at their squad,” admitted Donaghey, “I remember coming up against quite a few of their squad in the Premier Division over the last two or three years, players like Johnny Taylor, Carl McComb, Tiarnan McNicholl. They all played for good clubs in the Premier Division.

“They are packed full of experience so, look, they are in a false position and it’s only a matter of time before they turn things around but obviously I’m hoping it doesn’t start on Saturday.

“I’ll be in the dug-out and I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to meeting the players and telling them what I’m going to be looking for over the coming weeks and months. I’m excited to be working with this group and really just can’t wait to get started. If the players buy into it then I’m confident we can continue moving up the table.”

Donaghey said he wants the players to build on last week’s impressive win at Loughgall.

“Gary (Forth), Eddie (Seydak) and Scolty (Mark Scoltock) did a brilliant job last week and the players’ feedback was very good,” he added. “The team seems to be a bit more organised, they were aware of their duties and put in a good shift.