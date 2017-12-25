FOOTBALL: Institute boss targets another unbeaten run

Institute manager, Paddy McLaughlin, wants his players to start another unbeaten run when they face Dergview at Wilton Park tomorrow afternoon (KO 2pm)

McLaughlin wants his squad to forget about the disappointing defeat at Loughgall and now focus on the task at hand.

“If we can match the last winning run we went on, it would be a fantastic return for us. We went 10 games undefeated but every good run has to come to an end at some stage,” he said.

“Ours ended at Loughgall and, I have to be honest, it isn’t the end of the world, it’s only the end of our run.

“We’ll take the hit and dust ourselves down and start focusing on St. Stephen’s Day. The lads have bounced back many times this year, other things have been thrown at them and we’ve experienced so many setbacks.

“I remember a heavy defeat at Ballyclare earlier in the season, but the players bounced back stronger every time, so they’ll have to show the same response again.”

Although Dergview lost 7-0 to Portadown last week, McLaughlin refused to take anything for granted, especially as his team had a tough test in their previous encounter on the opening night of the season.

A late Ryan Morrow strike ensured McLaughlin got off to winning start in his managerial career.

“After any defeat you want to play the next game straight away to get it out of the system, but it’s a derby game on Boxing Day, so hopefully, there’ll be a good crowd at Wilton park to give the boys that wee extra boost to go and get a result and get us back on track.”