North West Warriors top T20 table after thrilling win over Leinster Lightning

Craig Young produced a Player of the Match display to help the North West Warriors see off Leinster Lightning.

Chasing 182-7 for victory, few would have given Andy McBrine’s team much of a chance, especially after defeat to Munster Reds on Saturday, however the Warriors look a very different proposition this season.

Once again it was all about the start as William Porterfield set the tone in the reply. The former Ireland skipper was very quickly out of the blocks and although he was in the middle for less than 7 overs, Porterfield’s 23-ball 52 included 4 fours and 5 sixes and set his side well on their way.

The Warriors had already lost Stephen Doheny early and Nathan McGuire followed quickly after Porterfield before Shane Getkate got them right back into the contest with a rapid 37 (2 fours, 3 sixes).

Simi Singh’s second spell turned the advantage back towards the home side; Singh sending down a 10-ball stint that returned figures of 3-6 as the North West middle order struggled to cope.

At 151-8 the game looked up before a 30-run partnership between Graham Hume and Craig Young swung it back the visitors’ way. The stand took just 16 balls but there was more drama to come as with the pair needing a couple to tie it up, Hume (19) was run out trying for a second, following a stunning pick up and throw from Josh Little.

Ross Allen, a man who has a half century as an opener for the Warriors to his name, came out as number 11 but it was Young who struck the telling blow of the next delivery, scrambling a two to prompt the “away” tent celebrations.

Earlier in the day, Lightning were buoyed by a 27-ball half century from Lorcan Tucker (2 fours, 4 sixes), with Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie chipping in with 24. Young bowled superbly to claim figures of 3-24 up front, but huge credit to Allen as well as he picked up 3-19 from his three overs at the death to restrict the damage.

Two wins over Lightning and the Knights to follow Tuesday’s victory in Cork then fully justifying the decision to stay in Dublin for the week and setting things up very nicely for next weekend at Bready.