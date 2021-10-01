Sainsbury’s announces recruitment drive for 22,000 Christmas jobs - with £500 incentives

Sainsbury’s is creating 22,000 seasonal jobs to help it meet higher demand around Christmas.

The retail group, which also owns Argos, said it will be hiring store staff, delivery drivers and logistics workers as part of its “biggest ever Christmas recruitment drive”.

'We're ready to welcome you'

Clo Moriarty, Sainsbury’s retail and digital director, said: “We’re going all out to help our customers celebrate and make sure they have a great Christmas this year.

“By recruiting 22,000 temporary Sainsbury’s and Argos colleagues on an attractive pay package, incentivising online drivers and offering additional hours to existing colleagues over the festive season, we will deliver what our customers want – great food and fantastic service.

“Christmas is a fun time to work in retail for anyone who enjoys helping customers and thrives on working in an inclusive team environment. If that’s what motivates you, we’re ready to welcome you to Sainsbury’s.”

Roles will be available across the UK from Friday, four weeks earlier than last year, as the firm seeks to get ahead with its preparations for a busy Christmas period.

There will be 14,500 new Sainsbury’s and Argos store roles, including 500 customer and trading manager positions.

Sainsbury’s will also hire 3,000 online delivery drivers, as well as offer 4,500 warehouse and logistics positions, which include agencies and third parties.

It will also hire a further 180 staff at its contact centres.

Staff hired as part of the seasonal recruitment drive will be on fixed-term contacts of between three and 12 weeks, with staff working until January 8 next year.

'Biggest ever recruitment drive'

Sainsbury’s said it is also introducing a new payment incentive for Argos and grocery online drivers, with new and existing drivers able to earn up to an additional £500 for fulfilling shifts over the busy Christmas period.

Business minister Paul Scully said: “The Government is protecting, supporting and creating jobs across the UK through our plan for jobs and it’s great to see Sainsbury’s launching its biggest ever Christmas recruitment drive.

“These 22,000 jobs being created across the country mean more opportunities for workers and even better service for customers – enough to give Father Christmas some serious competition.”