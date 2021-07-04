Here's how much it costs for a Euro 2020 semi-finals ticket, and how prices compare to other sports events

The Euros will draw to a close this week, as two semi-final matches as the finals take place at Wembley Stadium

On Saturday 3 June, England secured it’s spot in the semi-finals with a 4-nil win against Ukraine, so fans will be eager to see their nation continue its clean sheet performances.

While all matches will be shown on either BBC or ITV, dedicated fans will want to get their hands on a ticket to see Kane lead his men onto home grounds.

So, where do you buy tickets for the semi-finals and finals, and how much do they cost? This is what you need to know.

How much is a Euros 2020 semi-finals ticket?

A semi-finals ticket, either for Tuesday’s Italy v Spain or England v Denmark, will set you back at least 195 euros (£167), with the price increasing up to 595 euros (£510.90).

However, fans who do not have tickets will not need to watch from home as tickets for Wednesday’s match have now sold out.

Tickets were prioritised for those who had originally bought tickets back in 2019 and had not received a refund, second priority went to those who had applied for tickets in 2019 but were unsuccessful in obtaining tickets.

Hospitality packages are still available, ranging from 5,200 euros (£4,464), and 7,300 euros (£6,266) per person.

Packages can be bought on the UEFA website.

UEFA advises that everyone buys tickets from its official site, to avoid hiked prices and scams.

How much are Euro 2020 finals tickets?

The two teams who will battle it out at Wembley on Sunday 11 June at the Euro 2020 finals is not yet known.

The potential clashes are: England v Spain, England v Italy, Denmark v Spain or Denmark v Italy.

Regardless of the teams, it is expected to be a stunning display of professional football.

The game will see upwards of 60,000 people congregate at Wembley Stadium, the biggest crowd since the beginning of the Covid pandemic.

Tickets for the game will start from 295 euros (around £250) and increase up to 595 (£511) and 945 euros (£811), depending on where you are seated.

Hospitality packages for the coveted final are priced at 5,900 euros (£5,067).

How do Euro 2020 tickets differ from other professional sport championships?

While Euro 2020 has undoubtedly been the sporting highlight of the summer, other sports have been ongoing throughout the past month.

Wimbledon saw many fans flock to centre court to watch Scotsman Andy Murray and World leading Ashleigh Barty.

The court is usually star-studded and welcomes a few royal visits per year, therefore it will come as no surprise that a ticket for this year could set you back upward of £3,000.

According to the Wimbledon Debenture Holders official website, two tickets of the centre court for the men’s singles quarter, semis and finals start at £4100 and increase to £6190.

Another highly anticipated sporting event for Brits is the Rugby Six Nations, which next takes place in late 2021, into next year.

A ticket for BT Murrayfield, Scotland’s home grounds, can be purchased as part of the Scotland season pass which gives you entry to all six of Scotland’s early fixtures at the stadium.

They start from £237 for the six scheduled matches, working out at £39.50 per game. The Under-18s package cost £142, which equated to just under £24 per match.

Motorsport fans are also expected to pay into the hundreds for a ticket to catch a glimpse of Lewis Hamilton.

Formula One’s Silverstone event takes place the weekend after the Euros, from 16 to 18 July.

A Friday ticket will cost £99, while the highly sought after Sunday event will cost you £255. For those looking to attend the whole weekend, a three day pass ranges from £275 (sold out) to £610 for an exclusive enclosure.

A grandstand ticket for the weekend costs between £315 and £465.

For those less interested in sports but still looking to attend a stadium event, Elton John’s farewell Stadium tour tickets will set you back between £49.50 and £162 (based on Liberty Arena prices).