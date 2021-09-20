All the seasonal treats on the Greggs autumn menu - including new vegan rolls

The autumn menu is now available in Greggs’ stores nationwide (Photo: Getty Images)

Greggs has revealed the launch of its autumn menu for 2021, which will bring seven new products to stores nationwide.

Customers can now tuck into a host of tasty seasonal-inspired treats, including a selection of savoury, sweet and hot drink options.

What is on the autumn menu?

The menu comprises seven new food and drink items that have been inspired by the autumn season and are now available in Greggs stores across the UK, priced from just £1 each.

Here are all the new treats on offer.

Roast chicken and stuffing baguette

This hearty baguette comprises succulent chicken breast slices coates in sage and onion stuffing, with a generous helping of rich chicken gravy, all encased in a freshly baked baguette.

The sandwich is priced at £3.20 and contains 526 calories.

Vegan sausage breakfast roll

The new breakfast roll is made with vegan Quorn™ mycoprotein sausages, packed into a pillow-soft, corn top roll, which can be topped with Heinz Ketchup or HP Sauce.

It is priced at £1.90 and contains 411 calories.

Customers should note that there have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn™ products, which contain mycoprotein.

Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family and is high in protein and fibre, which may cause intolerance in some people.

Vegans can now enjoy a sausage or bacon breakfast roll (Photo: Greggs)

Vegan bacon breakfast roll

An alternative to the sausage option, this breakfast option is a vegan take on a classic.

Made from smokey flavour plant-based bacon and packed into a freshly baked corn top roll, it contains 276 and is priced at £1.90.

Spicy chicken and red pepper soup

This warming soup should perk you up during the cold autumn and winter months with its hearty mix of chicken, tomato, onion, celery, red pepper, green beans and rice, complete with Cajun style spices and chilli for an added kick.

The sup is part of Gregss’ balanced choice range, meaning it counts as two of your five-a-day.

It also only contains 120 calories and is priced from £2.00.

Hash brown two pack

Another new addition to the breakfast menu, these hash browns are made from shredded potatoes which have been lightly seasoned and fried, before being baked in store until crisp and brown.

They are intended to accompany the breakfast roll, but can be enjoyed on their own.

The pack, which contains 151 calories, is priced from £1.00 each, or you can add it to a breakfast deal for just £50p.

Sticky toffee muffin

A take on one of the UK’s most popular puddings, this sweet treat comprises a toffee flavoured sponge and caramel fudge pieces, complete with a deliciously gooey toffee centre.

It is priced from £1.05 each and contains 382 calories.

The sticky toffee muffin features a gooey toffee centre (Photo: Greggs)

Pumpkin spice latte

Described as autumn in a cup, this hot drink combines the sweet smell of pumpkin spice with the warmth of freshly ground coffee and frothy steamed milk, topped with a whip of cream and a sprinkle of spiced sugar.

Like all Greggs’ coffee, it is made with a blend of Fairtrade mild, high grown and rich tasting Arabica and Robusta beans, and contains228 calories for a regular sized cup.

It is available from £1.95.

Customers can also still pick up a selection of other hot drinks, including a flat white, peppermint tea, regular tea and hot chocolate.

All freshly ground coffee, tea and hot chocolate drinks are Fairtrade certified.

When is the autumn menu available?

The autumn menu is now available to buy in all Greggs stores nationwide.

Customers can purchase items in-store or via click-and-collect on the Greggs Rewards app.