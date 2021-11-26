A precious jewel of an advent calendar

The Ingle & Rhode fine jewellery advent calendar worth £25,000

Beautiful gems and jewellery

Imagine opening the window of your advent calendar in the run-up to Christmas and instead of finding a chocolate you find a precious gem.

Yes, fancy unwrapping a £1,000 gift every morning in December?

To put sparkle into your life, Ingle & Rhode have launched their fine jewellery advent calendar worth £25,000.

Beautiful saphire ring from the Ingle & Rhode fine jewellery advent calendar

The calendar includes fine earrings, necklaces and cufflinks all of which grow in value as you move closer to the 25th.

Adding a little more sparkle to Christmas

Ingle & Rhode has launched what’s believed to be this year’s most exclusive advent calendar - packed full of fine jewellery and with a price tag of £25,000.

The Ethical Fine Jewellery advent calendar from Ingle & Rhode is laden with gifts guaranteed to make anyone’s face light up with joy this December.

The calendar’s price of £25,000 means opening each of the 25 windows is like unwrapping a £1,000 gift every morning in December.

Big festive excitment

The value of the goodies behind each window actually grows as we move closer to Christmas with the big day itself offering a diamond engagement ring – making the calendar a perfect way to propose on December 25th.

It also includes earrings, necklaces and cufflinks as well as several other rings fashioned from 18 ct gold and containing precious stones such as diamonds, emeralds and sapphires.

Ingle & Rhode only sell the finest ethical jewellery meaning every item within the calendar is traceable and ethically sourced.

The total value of the items within the package comes to more than £28,575 – meaning buyers are saving more than £3,500 by choosing the advent calendar.

Limited offer for exclusive gift

Only a limited number are being offered for sale this December although the jeweller says if demand is strong they could make more available next year.

If you’re lucky enough to receive one of the calendars you are in for a very heart-warming Christmas. You can expect December to begin with a gift of a 18 ct gold necklace which has a usual stand-alone price tag of £595.

The following day will begin with a gift of a pair of 18 ct gold Cosmos stud diamond stud earrings, which usually retail at £795.

Things get even better from there with each advent calendar window opening onto yet another precious gift, in a mixture of white, yellow or rose gold.

By the time Christmas Eve comes round the calendar will have already revealed 11 pairs of diamond earrings with a total value of £10,745, seven diamond necklaces with a combined value of £4,565, three sets of diamond cufflinks, value £3,785 and three diamond rings worth £4985.

But the true treasure is reserved for Christmas morning when the final advent calendar window opens to reveal a beautiful La Stravaganza engagement ring complete with oval sapphire and with a value of £4495.

Jeweller Tim Ingle, of Ingle & Rhode, expects the calendar to appeal to ethically conscious high net worth individuals looking for a slightly novel way to propose this Christmas.

He said: “Christmas has always been a popular time for wedding proposals and as we emerge from the pandemic we are seeing increased demand for our ethically sourced engagement rings this year.

“We decided to offer our first ever advent calendar as a way of offering customers a truly unique gift and potentially a surprising way to pop the question on Christmas Day.”

He added that each item in the calendar can be exchanged for a bespoke item of jewellery if preferred.

He said: “The calendar features some of our most popular items but as a jeweller we do specialise in bespoke items so it anyone wishes for us to make a ring or other item to their own preferences then we can certainly accommodate that within the Advent Calendar.

“By buying from us customers know they are choosing jewellery of the highest ethical standards. It really is a Christmas gift that can be enjoyed with the clearest of consciences.”