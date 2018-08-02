World-renowned guests for festival

Following the success of the first five editions of the City of Derry International Choir Festival, it returns again this Autumn from October 24-28 with an impressive line-up of internationally-recognised guest artists performing in the city’s most iconic venues.

Organisers are delighted to announce that this year’s festival will open with the region’s premier symphony orchestra, the Ulster Orchestra, in concert with local chamber choir Codetta, the 2018 Festival Chorus and soloists.

The Opening Gala Concert will take place on October 24 in the stunning setting of the Guildhall, and will feature an all-Mozart programme including one of the most famous choral works in the classical music repertoire, Mozart’s Requiem, and Symphony No. 40 in G Minor, conducted by acclaimed Norwegian conductor Ragnar Rasmussen.

The Festival Chorus is open to all singers who wish to take part and those who would like to join can find information on rehearsals and the concert performance on www.derrychoirfest.com.

In addition to the evening concert series, organisers look forward to welcoming more than 60 choirs to the city to take part in competitions and workshops as well as Choral Trails, a Sacred Trail and Community Concerts as part of the inaugural Every Voice Fringe Festival, in partnership with local choir Allegri.

Tickets for all festival events are now on sale via Millennium Forum Box Office. For more information www.derrychoirfest.com

Ciaran Scullion, Head of Music, Arts Council NI, said, “ This year sees yet another impressive programme featuring professional, world-class, award-winning choirs alongside local and national choirs.”