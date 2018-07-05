World Host training for Translink staff

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor John Boyle, this week presented certificates to Translink employees who recently completed special training as part of the World Host Ambassador Programme.

The programme, which is funded by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from Tourism NI, will assist them in ensuring the best service delivery for regular Translink users and visitors to the region.

Drivers and support staff both took part in the programme, which aims to equip participants with the knowledge and skills they need to handle the wide ranging needs of their customers.

Congratulating them, Councillor Boyle stressed the importance of the Ambassador Programme in enhancing the visitor experience here.

“Well done to all the staff who took part in the scheme which helps us attain the level of excellence we strive for in all our public services,” he said.

He added: “Translink staff are dealing daily with customers from all over the world so it’s vitally important for our tourism industry that we can provide a first class friendly service for all our visitors.

“The programme also incorporated training in dealing with people with a range of disabilities who may need additional assistance to ensure they get the support they need in overcoming challenges when travelling.

“I would really recommend that other local businesses, especially those striving to provide better customer services, consider registering their staff for World Host training.”

Phillip Woods, Northern Area Manager for Ulsterbus, added: “When we launched our new Foyle Metro service we wanted to emphasise the importance and the benefits of good customer service to our staff.

“The World Host Ambassador programme sets a high standard in that it helps our staff understand how good customer service helps our City and in turns helps support the services we offer.

“The feedback from the Drivers about the course has been fantastic and we are already starting to see the benefits in the amount of positive feedback we have received from our passengers.”

During the course participants are provided with the resources they need to skillfully interact with and assist visitors to Derry and Strabane building on their existing customer service skills.