WATCH: Brave four-year-old girl walks again after being knocked down

A brave young girl who was knocked down in Londonderry last month is already taking her first steps to recovery.

Delighted mother, Niamh Carlin posted a video on Facebook of four-year-old daughter Amelia, who sustained a broken thigh and fractured pelvis as she was crossing the street to a friend’s home when the accident happened on February 25.

Little Amelia

Niamh’s video showed how the courageous child is already trying to walk again with the help of a walking aid.

Niamh recently told how she believes men who pulled the car off Amelia saved her life after the youngster was knocked down at Magowan Park in the Creggan area of the city last month.

The four-year-old underwent surgery at Altagelvin Hospital before being transferred to the intensive care unit at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children. However, doctors believe she will make a good recovery. Ms Carlin said she would be forever grateful to those who helped.

Posting the video on Facebook, Niamh wrote that Amelia wasn’t expected to walk for a few weeks yet, adding: “But she wasn’t having any of it and once again proved how strong she is...my baby walked!!”