TUV reports theft of election posters to PSNI

The TUV says it has reported the theft of election posters near Dungiven in Co Londonderry to the PSNI.

Benbradagh TUV councillor Boyd Douglas says: “I have made a complaint to the PSNI following the theft and destruction of my posters in several places across the Benbradagh area. Some of the posters have been taken while others have been destroyed and just left by the roadside.

“This is not just theft and vandalism but an attack on the democratic process. Unionists are a small minority within the District Electoral Area of Benbradagh - I am defending the only Unionist seat in an area represented by three Sinn Fein and one SDLP councillors - and Unionists will regard these incidents as an attack not just on myself and my party but on the Unionist community in the area.

“I have a clear message to those behind the theft and vandalism - I have represented the Unionists of the area for some 22 years and I am not about to be intimidated now. I am sure it will only motivate Unionists to come out in greater numbers on election day.

“I would appeal for anyone with information to come forward to the PSNI”.

In recent days Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney has also called on the PSNI to take robust action against the theft of Sinn Féin election posters in recent days.

The South Antrim MLA was speaking after the removal of fourteen election posters belonging to Andrew Maguire the Sinn Féin candidate in the Dunsilly District Electoral Area of Antrim.

“This most recent series of thefts which occurred in a specific geographical area surrounding Randalstown was planned and systematic,” Mr Kearney said.

“An official complaint has been made by the candidate and I have been in direct contact with the Antrim and Newtownabbey Police Commander.

“Just last week other Sinn Féin posters were stolen from the Airport and Kilultagh DEAs. In the past fortnight a large number of Sinn Féin election posters have also been stolen from other areas across the north and Sinn Féin poster teams have been physically threatened.

“The theft of election posters is a criminal offence and a direct attack upon the democratic process.

“These criminal acts will inevitably lead to another wave of hate crimes later in the summer.”