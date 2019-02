A man in his 30s has died after a road traffic collision in Co. Londonderry on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Quilly Road, Coleraine.

The dead man was in his 30s.

The man was a pedestrian who was struck by a car at around 6.45pm on Sunday February 24.

The Quilly Road was closed for a time but has since reopened.

Police investigating the collision are appealing for witnesses. Please call 101, quoting reference 1165 24/02/19.