The emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision in Northern Ireland.

The collision occurred at the crossroads of Craigback Road and Monnaboy Road near Eglinton in County Londonderry.

Several roads have been closed by the P.S.N.I.

Roads are closed at the junction of Craigback Road/Brockagh Road, Craigback Road/Ballygudden Road, Monnaboy Road/Tamnaherin Road and Monnaboy Road/Sheskin Road.

Motorists should avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

There are no further details at this time.