Storm sewer upgrade works

NI Water is investing approximately £900,000 to upgrade the existing storm sewerage system in Main Street, Ballykelly.

This project is being undertaken to address historical flooding issues in the area, and reduce the risk of ‘out of sewer’ flooding and environmental pollution during periods of heavy rain.

Works will commence on Saturday, June 22 and continue until the end of August, and to allow the works to be completed within this tight timescale it will be necessary to work sevendays a week, with extended works hours from 7am to 11pm.

This work will involve laying approximately 400m of storm sewer and associated manholes, as well as the connection of existing road gullies to the new sewer.

NI Water has liaised closely with residents, businesses and local elected rRepresentatives in advance of the commencement of these works.

The traffic management arrangements have been discussed in detail with the Department for Infrastructure to try to minimise the impact of these works on residents, businesses and road users as far as is possible.

Works have been programmed to be completed during the summer months when traffic flows are lightest.

However, as with all works of this nature, some level of disruption should be expected.

In order for the works to be undertaken safely, it is necessary to have a temporary lane closure.

Work will be undertaken in six phases, progressing along the Main Street as each phase is completed and reinstated.

Traffic flows through Ballykelly Village will be maintained throughout with the use of temporary traffic controls. S

ignificant traffic delays are expected during these works, please allow extra time for your journey, or if possible take an alternative route.