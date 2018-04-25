Sporting heroes bring pride to Leafair

Images of local sporting heroes have been unveiled by Leafair Community Association as part of a project funded by the Housing Executive designed to deter anti-social behaviour and encourage a sense of pride in the area.

The digitally printed portraits displayed on fences surrounding the Leafair sports facility and 3G pitches are the culmination of a series of community-led workshops and events.

As well as the images, the area will be further enhanced by a stone plaque engraved with the words ‘Welcome to Leafair’ which will be placed at the entrance to the estate.

The group was awarded £9,290 and used the funds to co-ordinate a series of events including reimaging; a fun day; a cross community ‘It’s a Knockout’ challenge; information sessions for young people, and health and fitness programmes.

Peter McDonald of Leafair Community Association described the aim of the progamme: “The aim of the Inspiring Communities programme was to provide meaningful activities for young people who, in previous years, had been involved in antisocial behaviour. We also wanted to instill a sense of community pride among residents, to get them involved in the future direction of our community activities and overall, we wanted to improve the look of

the estate to deter vandalism and graffiti.

“Our residents came up with the idea of getting portraits of local sportspeople digitally printed and placed around the pitch, to create a kind of outdoor gallery for people using our sports facility, which includes a 3G pitch, a walking/jogging track and an outdoor gym.”