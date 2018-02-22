Skills development for artists and creatives

A fantastic skills development programme for artists and makers in the Borough continues at Flowerfield Arts Centre throughout February and March.

On Wednesday, February 28, small business consultant Liam McGarry will look at how preparing a business plan can help artists set goals.

During the session he will also educate artists on how to measure progress and clarify any business ideas with tools such as flow forecasting. The workshop will take place from 1pm – 4.30pm.

Liam has 17 years’ experience working with businesses and has mentored creative people on behalf of Belfast City Council, YENI and Blick Studios.

If you would like some information on how digital images can help your profile, a workshop with Mervyn Smyth from Belfast Exposed will take place on Friday, March 2. Providing information on how to catalogue your images and how to best use them for online marketing purposes, Mervyn will help participants get to grips with making your images work for you. This workshop will also take place from 1pm-4.30pm.

A six-part course in Marketing for creatives launches on Tuesday, March 6 and will run fortnightly until Tuesday, May 15. Facilitated by Sharon Adams, this innovative course explores social media, websites and publicity to help participants create and work on a personal marketing action plan. The class will run from 7-9pm.

On Wednesday, March 28, a workshop will be held by curator and arts project co-ordinator Tonya Mc Mullan. Artists and makers are invited to Flowerfield to explore the many techniques for creating coherent, intelligent group or solo exhibitions in non-traditional spaces. This will take place from 1pm-4.30pm.

For information on any of the above courses, please visit flowerfield.org or call the team on 028 7083 1400.