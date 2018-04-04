‘Roman holiday’ for Loreto

A group of A Level Religious Studies students from Loreto College Coleraine spent an educational and enjoyable five days in Rome just before Easter to complement their studies.

The students, all in Years 13 and 14 at the College, enjoyed a very full programme of activities and visits.

The Loreto College Students and Staff who visited Rome pictured at the Vatican.

Highlights of the trip included visits to the Colosseum, the Roman Forum, the Piazza de San Silvestro, the

Piazza del Populo, the Borghese Park, the Pincio Terrance, the Piazza di Spagna, the Pantheon, the Trevi

Fountain, the Campo di Fiori, and the Bocca de la Verita.

They also visited the Irish College, the Palatine Hill, the Catacombs of St Sebastian and the Church of St Paul’s Outside the Walls.

Happy smiles during the Loreto College A Level RE visit to the Vatican.

The group spent a day exploring the Vatican Museums and the Sistene Chapel, as well d visiting the Basilica Santa Maria Maggiore, the famous St Peter’s Basilica and Chapel, the Museum and Crypt of the Capuchin Friars and the Villa Borghese Park.

The group also enjoyed some free time for shopping as well as a taste of typical Italian cookery in a range of

restaurants.

The students, and the staff who accompanied them (Mr Kevin Conroy, RE Department, along with Mrs Schira McGoldrick Head of Year 13, Mr Bob Murph, Head of History and Mrs Maxine West, Sixth Form Study Supervisor) found the trip to be thought-provoking, reflective and enjoyable, as well as culturally enriching, placing the study of the history and context of religion in an immediate context.

Happy smiles from students Blanaid Kealey, Ciaran O'Kane and Una Clarke during the Loreto College trip to Rome.

Mr Michael James, Principal of Loreto College, paid tribute to Mrs Siobhan McCarry, Head of Religious Education, who organised the trip along with Mr Kevin Conroy, who led it, for the imaginative and meticulous planning of such a wonderful educational experience for the A level Religious Studies students.