Red carpet treatment for mum and daughter

Galgorm Resort and Spa rolled out the red carpet to welcome two very special guests ahead of their attendance at the hotly anticipated wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Mother and daughter, Catherine Cooke and Julie-Ann Coll, who have been invited to the Royal Wedding on Friday, were whisked off to Galgorm for a day of styling and pampering to get them royally ready for the celebrations at Windsor Castle. After a bespoke styling session, decadent royal themed Afternoon Tea and luxurious spa treatments in Galgorm’s award-winning spa and thermal village, the ladies were left refreshed, revamped and ready to attend the wedding of the year. They are pictured with the Galgorm Resort and Spa doorman, David Faloon.