PSNI thank public after missing Stacey Yates found

Police have thanked the public after revealing missing Stacey Yates has been found.

Earlier the PSNI revealed that the 31-year-old had left her home at 6pm on Monday April 23 to go to work. And the said the last time Stacey had contacted her family was around 9pm that night. Then police appealed for Stacey, or anyone who knows of her whereabouts to contact officers in Coleraine on the non emergency number 101 quoting reference number 643 of 24/04/18.

However a PSNI spokesman on Facebook said: “Police can confirm that 31-year-old Stacey Yates from Coleraine has been found safe.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.”