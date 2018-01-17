PSNI release images of £200,000 of illegal drugs seized in Limavady and Londonderry areas

Police have issued images of some of more than £200,000 worth of illegal drugs seized in the Limavady and Londonderry areas in recent days.

Detective Inspector Tom McClure of PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit said: “On Tuesday (January 16) we carried out planned searches of two houses in the Glens area of Limavady. A quantity of suspected Class C drugs was seized along with a number of mobile phones and cash.

Suspected cocaine

"A short time later, as part of this planned operation, police intercepted a Honda Civic car at Clooney Road, Campsie.

"Five blocks of suspected cocaine with a potential street value of £75,000 were located by officers within the vehicle.

"Two females aged 45 year and 36 who were in the car were arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs offences. They remain in custody at Strand Road police station at present.

"In a follow-up search of a property in the Roemill area of Limavady police uncovered £120,000 worth of suspected amphetamine, £3,500 of suspected cannabis resin and suspected heroin with an estimated value of £2,000.

"The seized drugs will now undergo further forensic testing.

"This operation has struck a significant blow to a drugs distribution network operating in the Limavady and wider north west area. The removal of these illegal and dangerous drugs from circulation has undoubtedly prevented real harm in our communities and will have potentially saved lives.

"Those who involve themselves in the trafficking, supply and sale of any illegal substance should be under no illusion as to the commitment and determination of PSNI officers to identify, pursue and arrest anyone suspected of involvement in this criminality and see them convicted for their crimes.”

DI McClure further urged anyone with information about the illegal supply or use of drugs in their area to contact police on 101.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111