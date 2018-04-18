Portable defibrillator for community in Donemana

A portable defibrillator for the use of the local community in an emergency has been installed at Amity

House (located outside Dennett Interchange) in Donemana.

Funding for this vital piece of life-saving equipment was secured through the DAERA Rural Micro Capital Grant Scheme administered by Dennett Interchange to the Drummond Centre Project Ltd.

The issue of having a community defibrillator was discussed at a flood impact meeting held in the village in September 2017. This was attended by groups who had been severely affected by the devastating floods of August 22 that year and it was felt that funding should be sought for this as soon as possible.

Following the sudden death of a local resident, Lennie Watt, the next evening an application was made to the above scheme and was successful.

Pictured with the defibrillator are members of the Watt family along with Rosemary Devine, Manager of Dennett Interchange, Margaret McLaughlin Chairperson of The Drummond Centre Project Ltd, David Buchanan Director and Pearl Smyth, Director.