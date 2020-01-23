Urgent appeal launched to find Paul Moran - PSNI believe he may be in Coleraine and Limavady area

Police are becoming increasingly concerned of the whereabouts of 57-year-old Paul Moran.

In an appeal Inspector Taylor said: "Paul was last seen just before 11.10am today in the Ballyclose Street area of Limavady.

Missing Paul Moran

"Paul is described as being 5"10 in height with grey hair and having a beard."

Paul was last seen wearing a dark navy hooded coat, dark coloured jeans and a beige flat cap

"It is believed that Paul may be in either the Coleraine and Limavady areas," he added.



“If anyone has any information about his current whereabouts or who thinks they may have seen him in the last few days please contact police on 101 quoting reference 746 23/01/20.”