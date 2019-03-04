PEACE IV Local Heritage Audit project

A new project which aims to collect community heritage resources in the Causeway Coast and Glens is getting underway.

The PEACE IV ‘Understanding our Area- People and Place: Local Heritage Audit’ will promote the region’s special sites and stories and share them with locals and visitors through an online digital platform.

Local communities and other not-for-profit organisations are being asked to get involved and provide examples including:

• Community based local museums / heritage centres / heritage sites/ trails that can be visited either through public openings or by appointment.

• Formerly unpublished but publicly available books and pamphlets on our local history.

• Useful links for visitors relating to our local history and culture.

This cross-community local heritage audit is being managed by Abarta Heritage on behalf of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Museum Services.

The programme is part of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s €4.3m funding award from the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, which is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body.

If you are part of a community group or not-for-profit organization involved in a heritage centre or trail that you would like to see included in the project please email info@abartaheritage.ie. Alternatively please contact Museum Services by emailing cms@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk

Pictured are members of the RNIB Visually Impaired Group at Downhill assessing accessibility of the site as part of their Understanding our Area People and Place project.