NWRC project drives Maths skills in local schools

Twelve local primary schools have been selected to take part in a new pilot project by North West Regional College, aimed at improving standards of Maths in Primary School children.

The schools from across Londonderry, Limavady and Strabane have been presented with a revolutionary Maths tool which consists of a free set of Izak 9 cubes (worth £1,400).

Danny Laverty, Head of Science, Technology and Creative Industries at NWRC said: “The project is part of NWRC’s strategy to raise awareness and best practice in teaching. Izak9 cubes, designed by Franz Schlindwein (Founder Quibzm) are an immersive, multimedia rich, active learning device designed for use by children in primary and post primary schools. Following completion of the project we hope to report back and disseminate on the effectiveness of the scheme.”

The schools selected for the project are Drumachose; St Canice’s, Feeny; St Patrick’s, Dunamanagh; St Patrick’s, Pennyburn, St. Anne’s PS, St Eithne’s, Ballougry, Drumahoe, Eglinton, Ardnashee, St Catherine’s Strabane and Rosemount P.S.

Schools will also receive free in situ training in use of the cubes.