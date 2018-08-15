Newbuildings housing repair schemes welcomed

A programme of maintenence work is getting underway at properties in the Newbuildings area of Londonderry.

Among the scheduled works of the Housing Executive properties in the area is the replacement of windows and a heating scheme.

DUP representatives Alderman Graham Warke and Gary Middleton MLA have welcomed the commencement of the retrofit double glazing window and external maintenance schemes.

“Over the next six months, work is undergoing to replace windows and to carry out external maintenance to housing executive properties in the Newbuildings area,” Mr Middleton said.

He added: “Dozens of properties are scheduled to be included in the scheme.

“A heating scheme will also be carried out in later in 2018.”

Alderman Warke added: “These schemes are very welcome and will be of benefit to housing executive tenants.

“We will continue to lobby the housing executive and the Department to ensure further schemes are progressed in the coming months.”