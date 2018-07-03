New B&M store to open at Crescent Link Retail Park

A new B&M store is set to open at Londonderry’s Crescent Link Retail Park tomorrow, Wednesday, July 4 at 9am.

The former Toys R Us store has undergone an internal and external refurbishment programme and created 50 jobs for local people.

The new colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community.

They chose the team from Live Life Lisa Orsi Foundation who will be taking centre stage to officially unveil the new B&M store.

The charity was set up in 2016 to celebrate the memory of Lisa Orsi. Lisa collapsed and sadly died at the age of 22 after falling ill on a volcano trek in Indonesia in 2015.

The charity aims to help young people feel included through sport activities.

In addition to opening the new store, the representatives also received £250 worth of B&M vouchers as a thank you for taking part and for all their hard work in the local area.

Store manager, Emmet McNally, said: “The team from Live Life Lisa Orsi Foundation really stood out for us as they go the extra mile for the local community, we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work they do.

“We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.”

He also commented: “The new team have been working really hard to get the store ready for opening day, we can’t wait to get the doors open on Wednesday and show customers their brand new B&M Londonderry.”

Danielle McCluskey, Asset & Property Manager, Lotus Property, said: “We are thrilled to welcome B&M Bargains to Crescent Link Retail Park. The arrival of the popular brand will be a fantastic addition to our growing retail offering.

“Our aim is to provide further diversity and choice for our many visitors from both across Northern Ireland and further afield, and we will continue to grow and invest in the Retail Park to bring new changes on site.”