Necklace, passport and laptop taken from home

A necklace, passport and laptop were stolen from a house during a burglary in Sion Mills at the weekend.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the burglary of a house in the Melmount Road area of Sion Mills.

Detective Constable Kavanagh said: “It was reported that sometime between 10.30am on Saturday, December 30, and 3pm on Sunday, December 31 entry was forced to a rear door of the property.

“A number of items including passports, a necklace and a laptop computer were taken from the house which was unoccupied at the time.

“We would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area between these times, or who has any information that can assist with the investigation, to contact detectives in Strabane on 101 quoting reference number 745 of 31/12/17.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”