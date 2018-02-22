‘Museum Pieces’ for Women’s Aid

A group of women have joined together to present a play entitled ‘Museum Pieces’ to raise funds for Causeway Women’s Aid.

Winder Wimen (a nod to the accent of the north coast where all the women are based) will take to the stage of the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine on March 23.

The play tells the story of a group of museum volunteers who are called together for an emergency meeting by lead volunteer Valerie, played by Helen Wilkinson.

During the meeting, the volunteers are informed that their beloved museum faces closure and that they must empty their lockers by the end of the day.

What follows is a funny, sharp and, at times, poignant piece of drama accelerated by the arrival of a new volunteer.

The volunteers are played by Brenda Tosh (Grace), Edel Devlin (Sally), Sandra McElhinney (Diane) and newcomer Rosalind (Clare Campbell).

Playing Liz and directing the piece is Christine Stringer.

The second part of the fundraising evening will feature a varied programme of entertainment.

There will be music from the Dandy Lyons, Helen Wilkinson and Maggie Ferris-Curran along with magic and dance from the Bannshe Irish Dancers.

Tickets are now on sale from the Riverside Theatre Box Office on https://www.ulster.ac.uk/riverside. They are priced at £12.50 and all profits will be donated to Causeway Women’s Aid.