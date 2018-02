The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has hosted a reception for local groups who are making a difference to people with disabilities.

The Mae Murray Foundation was honoured to celebrate the charity’s William Keown Trust Prestige Access Award for its contribution to making Benone Northern Ireland’s first fully inclusive beach.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Joan Baird OBE pictured with guests from the Mae Murray Foundation and the Pavestone Centre at a recent civic reception.

The Pavestone Centre in Coleraine was also the recipient of a William Keown Access Award.