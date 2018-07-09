Mark in the driving seat at Aston Martin

A Limavady man who now works for Aston Martin, says the education he received at North West Regional College was pivotal to him landing his dream job.

Mark Shiels, who came to NWRC after quitting a Degree in Computer Game programming, now works as a Senior Engineer in Power Train and Engine Calibration at the luxury car manufacturer’s headquarters in Gaydon.

Recently during a trip back home, Mark returned to the Greystone Campus, impressing his former lecturers by arriving in the all new Aston Martin Vantage.

Mark said: “It was great to come back to the college and meet up with my lecturers John Pollock and Gino Tierney who were very supportive of me.

“When I did my A-Levels I decided to go to university in England to study Computer Game programming, but I didn’t like it and decided to come home

“It was my time at NWRC that was pivotal to my career. The standard of teaching was excellent, it gave me the confidence to go on and study what I really wanted to.”

“The mixture of real life experience alongside classroom teaching really worked for me.

“I would ask anyone thinking of moving away to study to ensure that it is the right thing for them.”

NWRC lecturer Gino Tierney congratulated Mark on his success: “It was quite a moment for the staff when we saw Mark drive back into Greystone Campus in an Aston Martin, a company with which he is now enjoying the career he thoroughly deserves.”

NWRC Greystone offers a number of traineeships and apprenticeships and applications for courses starting in September are now open with more information available at nwrc.ac.uk/our-courses