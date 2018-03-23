Man's body recovered from River Foyle

The body of a man has been recovered from the River Foyle, police have confirmed.

The identity of the person has not yet been officially confirmed.

It is understood a post-mortem to confirm the identity is now due to take place.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police can confirm that the body of a man has been recovered from the River Foyle in Londonderry this morning, Friday 23 March.

“A formal identification and post-mortem examination will take place in due course. However, police are not treating the death as suspicious at this time.”

The spokesperson added that the family of missing Londonderry man Michael McGinley have been informed about the discovery.

Searches have been taking place along and on the river for the 27-year-old from Gobnascale for eight weeks and five days.

Mr McGinley’s siblings, wider family circle, friends, volunteers and numerous different rescue and recovery services have been involved in the daily searches for him since he went missing on January 21.