Maiden City Festival runs until Saturday

The Maiden City Festival is up and running, taking place, on and within, the City walls until this Saturday’s Relief Parade.

This is the 21st year that the Festival has taken place and the committee have striven to put together an entertaining week of events for all ages.

The festival brochure is available with all the details but some of the highlights include “Siege Tales on the walls”: Meet the colourful characters telling the story of the struggle and hardship that they endured through the time of the siege.

“The Siege Story” takes place in the wonderful backdrop that is St Columb’s Cathedral.

There are three performances daily until Friday (August 10) telling the story of siege of 1688-1689.

Or why not go along to the Skirl of the Pipes - local artists showcase their great talent in Piping, Drumming and Highland Dance, daily on the Walls right through until Friday.

There are also Ulster-Scots lectures daily in the Memorial Hall from 1:15pm. There will be talks on “Creating Londonderry” and

“Leaving Londonderry” along with other aspects of Ulster-Scots heritage.

The ever popular daily Tea Dances run in the Memorial Hall from 2 – 4 pm with local singer Mena until Thursday. Maiden City Festival and Ulster Highland Dance competitions take place on Wednesday and Thursday. Or try “Big Band Night – Letters from the Somme” featuring two local melody flute bands and the Foyle Show Band.