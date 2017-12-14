Lucy Goose wins Limavady Christmas Windows Competition

Giftware and accessories shop Lucy Goose has won first place in Limavady’s Christmas Window Display Competition.

Competition judges were wowed by the detail and creativity of the Market Street shop’s display, which features a bright red door in a snow covered garden scene, with robins and a bird table, Santa’s sleigh and chopped logs ready for the fire.

Kyle Cromie, owner of Roe Valley Cycles, receives his third place prize from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Officer Shaun Kennedy.

Speaking after receiving the award, owner Patricia Kirkpatrick said “Lucy Goose has been open for business for 18 years. Our Christmas window displays are always a real team effort. In receiving this award I would like to acknowledge the fantastic work done by Louise Moore and Jackie Magee. We are all really pleased how our display turned out this year, and we are thrilled that our efforts have been recognised in this way by our new Council.”

The competition was organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Town and Village Management team. The judges assessed the shop windows and

awarded scores based on innovation, colour and appeal.

Second place was awarded to Wisteria Lane Florist at Main Street while Roe Valley Cycles, on Catherine Street took third place. All three prize winners received an engraved glass trophy as recognition of their efforts.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE said: “My congratulations go to all the businesses in Limavady who made an effort to dress their shop window for Christmas this year. You have really contributed to creating a positive and festive town centre experience for local shoppers and visitors. The judges have selected three winners, but actually it is the collective effort of all the business owners which has made such a beautiful visual impact. This has really encouraged everyone in Limavady to get into the Christmas spirit.”

Limavady Town Team member Reverend Paul Gallucci said: “The window displays this year really showcased the creativity of the traders in our community and showed off the unique nature of what’s on offer for shopping in Limavady. The town has a great Christmas feel.”

Julienne Elliott, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Town and Village Manager added: “The creativity of the Christmas window displays in Limavady has been better than ever. My thanks to the judges who made the difficult decision to select three winners when the quality of the window displays was very high.

“Congratulations to Patricia and her team at Lucy Goose and to all the businesses who participated in this year’s competition. Creating attractive festive windows is a great way to bring lots of people into our town centres. This in turn helps to support our local businesses and promotes our efforts to ‘shop local’.”

Looking ahead, Roe Valley Speciality Market will be open for business on Saturday, December 16 from 10am to 4pm, located in the piazza of the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre. In the afternoon, town centre street entertainment for children provided by Mrs Claus and the Circus Elves, will take place from 1pm to 3pm.

On Tuesday, December 19 from 7pm, town centre shoppers can enjoy a Walking Carol Service organised by Limavady Churches Together. Santa will visit the town centre on both December 23 and 24 from 2pm. Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre will show ‘Elf – The Movie’ on Saturday 23 at 2pm. Admission £4.