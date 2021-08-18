Lord Lieutenant visits Cloonavin
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council met with the Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry at Cloonavin this week.
Mrs Alison Millar visited Cloonavin on August 17 where she enjoyed a discussion with Councillor Richard Holmes and Council Chief Executive David Jackson.
Councillor Holmes said: “This was the Lord Lieutenant’s first official visit to Cloonavin during my term as Mayor, and I’m greatly looking forward to working with her during the months ahead, especially as we look towards HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year.
“We also discussed the COVID-19 pandemic, and the business sector’s ongoing recovery from the restrictions of the past 18 months. We share a desire to support and showcase our local business community and I hope this is something we can build on for the future.”