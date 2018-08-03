Londonderry Race for Life cancelled

Organisers of Cancer Research UK’s Race For Life event in Londonderry have taken the difficult decision to not to stage the events because too few women have signed up.

This is the first year the charity’s Race For Life 5k, 10k and Pretty Muddy events, were set to take place at St Columb’s Park on September 16,

Frances Kippax-Geary, the charity’s event manager for Race for Life in Northern Ireland, said: “We owe it to our participants and supporters to ensure that we raise as much money as possible in the most cost-efficient way.

“Entries were much lower than we expected and, given the cost of staging the event, we have taken the difficult decision not to go ahead.

“We are very grateful to the 300 people who signed up across the 5K, 10K and Pretty Muddy events on September 16 and we hope they will continue to support us and understand the reason for this decision.”

All those who have already signed up are being contacted and advised of the change. Participants of the Race for Life 5k and 10k events will be offered a refund.

Those who were taking part in the Pretty Muddy event will be able to transfer their entry to Pretty Muddy Belfast event on September 1, or they can receive a full refund of their registration fee. More information can be given by calling the Race for Life hotline on 0300 123 0770.

Race for Life is a women-only series of events which raises millions every year for life-saving research into all cancers – helping men, women and children across Northern Ireland.

Race for Life helps Cancer Research UK to support the work of scientists, doctors and nurses who are dedicated to beating cancer.