'Life-changing' £225,000 EuroMillions prize claimed in Londonderry

A EuroMillions prize of just shy of £225,000 has been claimed in Northern Ireland, it has been confirmed.

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, announced today that a £224,264.80 prize from the EuroMillions draw on February 16 – which had previously remained outstanding in Londonderry – has now been claimed.

With the winner opting not to go public, Camelot said no further information about the win can be released.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said: “We’re delighted that the winner of this amazing prize has now come forward and we hope that they will enjoy their win. It would have been awful if the ticket-holder had missed out on this substantial and life-changing amount of money.

"We would like to remind all National Lottery players to check their tickets every time they play.”