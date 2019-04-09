Lietutenant’s appointment for Lisneal cadet

A 17-year-old local teen has been appointed as Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet for the County Borough of Londonderry.

Seventeen-year-old Cadet Sergeant Jordan Nesbitt will have busy year ahead attending Dr Angela Garvey at civic events locally.

Jordan joined the Army Cadet Force in 2014 and is an active member of the busy Lisneal Detachment.

He has progressed swiftly and successfully through his Army Proficiency Certificate, from level 1 to 4 Star status, recently completing the Senior Cadet Instructors Cadre at Annual Camp 2018, where he was assessed as a highly competent senior Cadet and commended by his Instructor for his “steely determination”, and polite and courteous nature.

The citation which accompanies his award says of Jordan, “Cadet Sergeant Nesbitt is a well-rounded, very capable and pleasant young man, with good communication skills”.

The citation adds: “His huge love for the ACF and his strong abilities, undoubtedly show that he is an excellent senior cadet.

“His turnout and bearing are exemplary, alongside his strong ethos of honesty, dependability and committed work ethic.

“This ethos is evident as soon as you meet Cadet Sergeant Nesbitt and has been commented on notably by his fellow cadets, adult instructors and officers.”

The citation states his willingness to go that ‘extra mile’ in all aspects of his cadet career, demonstrates his outstanding devotion to the Army Cadet Force and its core values, and makes him an excellent ambassador for 1st (Northern Ireland) Battalion, and the Army Cadet Force as a whole.

That devotion was recognised last year when Cadet Sergeant Nesbitt was the first ever recipient of the Commandant’s Coin, for being the Best All-Round Cadet in the battalion at annual camp 2018, a major and fully deserved achievement.

Cadet Sergeant Nesbitt’s strong skills set, sound leadership ability, teamwork skills, and reliability, have enabled him to participate with considerable success at company, battalion and national level in military skills competitions, first aid, shooting, drill and sports.

Jordan is also heavily involved in charity fundraising within B Company, most recently supporting the designated battalion charity, Autism NI.

Within Lisneal Detachment, Cadet Sergeant Nesbitt remains a sterling asset, notably in encouraging and mentoring younger Cadets.

During the past year Cadet Sergeant Nesbitt has also completed his Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award, and progressed to Silver level, encouraging other cadets to do so also. His enthusiasm for his Detachment and for Cadet life have seen him actively recruit fifteen Cadets in the last year.

Within his school, Lisneal College, Cadet Sergeant Nesbitt also represents his peers, and actively advocates for them on the School Council; he also represents the school at cross community events and open evenings and has been awarded Best Cadet in the school three years in a row.