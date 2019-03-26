In Your Space Circus plans to ‘take back the streets’

In Your Space Circus (IYSC) is delighted to be launching a brand new cross-community Street Arts project for the young people of Londonderry, Strabane and Donegal.

Teaming up with Jump NI, UV Arts and Create Dance, IYSC is delivering a project involving circus, parkour, street dance and graffiti art, culminating in a city-wide festival in July, celebrating our streets.

The exciting Take Back the Streets project will also be aligning with Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Youth 19 campaign, which is set to work with hundreds of young people this year, giving them ownership of awe inspiring arts and cultural events across the region.

Take Back the Streets is funded by the PEACE IV Programme, which is supported by the European Union, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB). Match-funding has been provided by the Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development in Ireland.

Welcoming the project, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor John Boyle, said: “I’m sure local young people will be very excited by the launch of this new programme by In Your Space Circus. It will provide another outlet for them to explore their creative talents and learn a diverse range of new skills.

“In a year when we’re celebrating our youth culture during Year of Youth 19 this is a fantastic opportunity for young people to get together, make new friends and explore opportunities to participate in public events and be part of the city and district’s dynamic cultural scene.”

The festival aims to showcase the city’s young talent, whilst questioning and exploring the ideas of identity, belonging and borders, all relevant topics at this time of uncertainty over our own border. Through the disciplines the young people will get a chance to build friendships, confidence and reclaim the public spaces of the city.

It is a completely free project, grounded in good relations themes, and with the North West’s young talent at its heart, open to residents of Londonderry, Donegal and Strabane districts.

Participants do not need any prior experience, but need to come with an open mind and a willingness to get involved and push their comfort zone.

This exciting opportunity will span March to September with a number of workshops, a week-long academy at the start of July, and the Youth Street Art Festival which will showcase all the young people’s work alongside industry professionals.

The project is open to all young people aged 12-24, and in particular we are very keen to reach children and young people who, for whatever reason, don’t get a chance to take part in something like this.

Cath McBride, Company Director of In Your Space Circus, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be delivering this project for local young people, and to be working alongside such dynamic and exciting arts-based companies.

“We anticipate that the project will have significant legacies for those taking part and may lead to further involvement in events and festivals such as Carnival of Colours and Derry-Londonderry’s Halloween celebrations.

“We would also aspire for the project to enthuse young people to pursue careers in the arts and the creative industries.

“If you, or anyone you know, is interested in a future in performance or events, this might be right up your street - it’s going to be a belter!”

Spaces are filling up fast - if you have any questions or need more information, contact streetarts@inyourspaceni.org or please give the office a ring on 028 7137 7113.